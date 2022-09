The limits are for how much you earn in the entire tax year, not necessarily your salary at that time. If you get a substantial raise and find out that you've already overcontributed based on how much you'll earn for the year, you can either:

withdraw the money (including any earnings attributable to it),

recharacterize the excess contributions and move them to a traditional IRA, or

apply your excess contribution to next year's Roth (you might still incur a 6% penalty for the current year)

If you haven't overcontributed yet, you can pause or slow down your contributions to make sure you don't go over the max for the year. It's common to leave a "buffer" at the end of the year and make a contribution to hit the max after you've gotten all of your income calculated for the prior year. You have until April 15th to make contributions fore the prior year.