Many times one is asked to give an account transaction list in pdf (what are they called??) Perhaps when buying a house or starting a new job. I'd like to use a prepaid card account that accepts wire payments, one that has an IBAN number, instead of a normal debit account, for my salary and all daily transactions. What are the social disadvantages of this preference? Is a bank account really not substitutable by prepaid cards? Financially there's no difference for me but how would it make my life harder when someone wants to see my account summary?