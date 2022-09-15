0

Many times one is asked to give an account transaction list in pdf (what are they called??) Perhaps when buying a house or starting a new job. I'd like to use a prepaid card account that accepts wire payments, one that has an IBAN number, instead of a normal debit account, for my salary and all daily transactions. What are the social disadvantages of this preference? Is a bank account really not substitutable by prepaid cards? Financially there's no difference for me but how would it make my life harder when someone wants to see my account summary?

    I'd question "many times". One generally needs an account statement if you're applying for a home loan but that happens a few times in a life. But I'm hard-pressed to imagine why a new employer would need to see a statement. If you're really worried about being able to get a mortgage, a lot will depend on why you're avoiding the regular banking system. If that's the only unusual thing about your finances, an underwriter might look a bit more closely at your file but that's about it. If you do other unusual things, however, that might raise red flags.
    – Justin Cave
