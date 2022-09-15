Many times one is asked to give an account transaction list in pdf (what are they called??) Perhaps when buying a house or starting a new job. I'd like to use a prepaid card account that accepts wire payments, one that has an IBAN number, instead of a normal debit account, for my salary and all daily transactions. What are the social disadvantages of this preference? Is a bank account really not substitutable by prepaid cards? Financially there's no difference for me but how would it make my life harder when someone wants to see my account summary?
-
I'm not from the UK. What is the difference?– littleadv21 mins ago
-
1I'd question "many times". One generally needs an account statement if you're applying for a home loan but that happens a few times in a life. But I'm hard-pressed to imagine why a new employer would need to see a statement. If you're really worried about being able to get a mortgage, a lot will depend on why you're avoiding the regular banking system. If that's the only unusual thing about your finances, an underwriter might look a bit more closely at your file but that's about it. If you do other unusual things, however, that might raise red flags.– Justin Cave9 mins ago