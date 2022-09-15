0

Let's say I buy 1 share of stock X for $2, then sell that share back a week later for $1.

The wash sale rules say that it's a wash sale if I buy the stock within 30 days before or after the sale. Does this transaction count as a wash sale? I would guess not, but I couldn't find any online guidance on this point. Maybe because experts consider it too obvious? :)

I have read that if I then buy the stock back soon after it'll be a wash sale. I understand that. But in this case I'm just selling it and using the money for something else.

Wash sale is a transaction where you discard of share at a loss only to repurchase it again. The IRS wants to avoid tax loss harvesting without substantial change of the underlying holding.

Since in your scenario there's no repurchase - there's no wash sale. Just a sale.

