I've seen some examples of how to calculate an amortisation schedule either monthly or yearly. My bank charges interest on a daily basis so I'd like to create a spreadsheet detailing my current balance down to the day, including future dates. I'm struggling to find how to create this and would appreciate some help.

I know the following

Initial Principal
Monthly payment ( although I'd like to know how this was calculated )
Term, yrs
Interest Rate, per annum

I'd like to be able to have an entry in my ammortisation schedule for every day of my loan so I can see how much I owe daily.

I'd greatly appreciate some help with this.

Kind regards Mark.

