Let's say I buy an option to buy 100 shares in company A at $1 next month.

Someone sells that option to me, the option seller. They presumably think the company A's share won't appreciate much.

Something extraordinary happens and company A's shares price becomes $1000 or even more at the time the option excise date, there's really no limit to the price a share may reach. Perhaps it's a mining company and they unexpectedly dig up a number of huge diamonds for instance.

I as the buyer of the option choose to exercise my option and buy my 100 shares, paying $100 for them.

Somehow the option seller needs to provide those shares, no matter what price they are now.

Generally your broker won't let things get that bad, they will send you a margin call if you don't pay them they could close your position and/or sell off any other assets you have with them.

If all that doesn't work, your broker could sue you for the money you still owe. The courts have various means to try to enforce eventual repayment of your debts.