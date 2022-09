Using this calculation:

( Close / Open ) x ( Leverage x Investment ) - ( Leverage x Investment ) = profit

When I open a BUY position with $100 on AUDUSD with 10x leverage, if the price goes from 0.67069 to 0.67601 , my calculation becomes:

( 0.67601 / 0.67069 ) x ( 10 x $100 ) - ( 10 x $100 ) = $7.93

Am I correctly calculating my investment, leverage and P/L?