I'm interested in scalping cryptocurrencies and now I have come up with an important question. how to determine the maximum reasonable volume I can scalp on a specific exchange?

suppose I want to scalp BTC/USDT (which has generally the largest liquidity on most crypto exchanges) for a profit of 0.2% and a loss of 0.1%. so how can I decide what is a reasonable volume and leverage, which can be traded on that exchange without much risk and slippage?