I bought 2 BTC in 2019 for $4,000 each

I bought another 2 BTC in 2020 for $10,000 each

In total, I bought 4 BTC for $28,000

I sold 1 BTC in 2021 for $40,000

How do I calculate the capital gain for the 1 BTC I sold in 2021, since I bought BTC at different prices? I live in Quebec, Canada.