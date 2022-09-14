We are looking for a house, a reasonable one--not outside our means, and planning on paying off our mortgage early. We will have a decent down payment, but keeping some cash for emergencies, and will pay extra principal to pay it off as soon as we can. My question is around the best type of loan for this and things like points. We are of course requiring no early repayment penalties but so far all lenders we've looked at seem to do this already.

It seems that with the 15 year loan, the interest is more evenly spread out, whereas for the 30 year loan the interest is more front-loaded. In other words, your monthly payments at the start go more towards interest than principal and that shifts to more principal and less interest later on. This makes me think that a 15 year mortgage makes more sense since we will be "cutting off" more interest since we plan on repaying early and the interest is relatively more shifted towards the end of the loan. I haven't looked into 10 year term, I wonder if that skews even more towards principal early on... With the current economy I am a bit leery of going so far as an ARM.

Also, buying points at the start lowers the monthly payment and interest, allowing us to apply even more to the principal. I've read that if you aren't planning on paying for the entire length of the loan, points don't make sense. I think I understand this, the up-front cost of the points may not outweigh the saved interest over the life of the loan. Does this still apply if repaying early, maybe even more applicable? For the numbers I'm looking at I'm not so sure.

What I'm looking at for a $400k loan are 3.9% with $18k in points versus 5.6% with no points for a 15 year, and 4.7% with $18k in points versus 6.1% with no points for a 30 year. We can afford the points, it's not a huge percentage of the emergency fund. We are hoping to pay it off in 7-10 years, which math suggests is doable looking at our financial I/O. We should be able to pay up to about $6500 per month, which is after expenses, so 2x the monthly payments or more. We have some buffer even with the higher payments of the 15 year loan.

So does it make sense to do 15 over 30 (is this a dumb question?), and what about points? Are there other options to consider loan wise (i.e. not stocks) when planning to repay early?