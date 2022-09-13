Scope

To limit the scope of this question, it focuses on the Euro only.

Assumptions

I assume there is a difference between the devaluation of the Euro, and inflation. This assumption is based on the definition/description of inflation as given by the European Union. To be explicit, the inflation is a function of some basket of weighted consumption goods, whereas the currency devaluation applies to all things one can buy equally.

I assume currency deflation can be seen as a function of the average price increase of all things one can buy, including gold, properties etc. This latter assumption also circumvents the point made in the answer below, stating currency devaluation would, in the past, typically be expressed as a function of other currencies which would generally also be subject to inflation.

Based on these two consumptions, one could create a list of two percentages per year; one for inflation and another for currency devaluation.

Question

Is there historic data of the last 20 years on the difference between the devaluation of the Euro, and inflation?

Attempts

At least the inflation within the European Union has been calculated and used for policymaking. Below is the inflation of the last 20 years(source):

European Union Inflation Rate 2002-2022</a>

I could not yet find data on the currency deflation yet though.