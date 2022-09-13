I'm writing a piece of software for Decentralised Finance (DeFi) transaction tracking and tax calculation (FIFO, LIFO, HCFO, LCFO for the moment) and will soon need to properly test my Cost Basis, Profit & Loss algorithms against verified data.

Are there any freely available online lists of transactions with credit/debit amount and commodity/token/coin price, alongside verified Cost Basis, capital gain and total capital gain calculations?

Any such data source does not have to be cryptocurrency related. The main requirement is that the cost basis and capital gains for FIFO, LIFO, HCFO, and LCFO are present (or at least one of those). Thanks in advance.