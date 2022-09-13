1

I lived and worked in Australia from May 2010 to Nov 2013. I have since remained in the UK, my country of birth. I closed all my financial affairs when I left Australia in 2013, however my NAB account remained open, despite me requesting it be closed. Unfortunately I do not have records of this. I have recently received quite an abrupt request to provide overseas resident tax declaration, which I am reluctant to do for no reason other than the unknown. I have had no transactions into or out of the NAB account for many years, as I have had no reason to do so. I can however still log in and can see my balance is less than $30, which will not have changed for years. I really just want to have my NAB account closed and distance myself from the whole thing, as I have no employment ties with Australia and do not intend to (I am a pensioner). Am I obliged by law to do anything from the Australian perspective?

