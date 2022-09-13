Few days ago I noticed a damage on my car's body that was parked in my parking spot. There was a paper on the car that "Sorry for this happened, please call to talk about the insurance ...".

As my car has it's own insurance coverage that covers damages that happens while my car is parked, I want to know can I make a claim on my own car insurance and get compensation from both my, and the beater's insurance?

May somebody explains the whole process in more details? This is the first time this happens to me and I don't know anyone to ask.