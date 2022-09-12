I requested the closure, and I was mailed my balance and told that my account was now closed, all dome in writing through the messaging system. Weeks later they paid my rent. Now they want me to repay them, even though I completely closed the account weeks earlier. They are trying to say that since it was auto-pay, that I was responsible for stopping the payment. My problem with this logic is that the account was closed. It should no longer exist. How does one auto-pay from an account that no longer exists? They are saying that the system "force re-opened" my account. IS this a real thing? Can anyone explain how I am responsible for payments made from an account that was closed weeks earlier?
I closed my CU checking/savings accounts. Weeks later the bank auto-paid my rent. Now they want me to pay them back
1 Answer
Yes, you are. Even if they made a mistake, the intention was not to gift you rent money and part of the terms and conditions that you've agreed to when you opened the account is to cooperate with the bank in case of such mistakes.
You can ask them to compensate you for whatever costs you've incurred because of their mistake, but you most definitely have to return the money.
If they take it to court they will most likely prevail, and you'll also need to pay their (and yours) legal fees for that action. I see no reason why you'd want that.