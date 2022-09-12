Yes, you are. Even if they made a mistake, the intention was not to gift you rent money and part of the terms and conditions that you've agreed to when you opened the account is to cooperate with the bank in case of such mistakes.

You can ask them to compensate you for whatever costs you've incurred because of their mistake, but you most definitely have to return the money.

If they take it to court they will most likely prevail, and you'll also need to pay their (and yours) legal fees for that action. I see no reason why you'd want that.