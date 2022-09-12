We just finished getting our first unit rehabbed and decorated and are eager to launch it. We have a cleaner lined up that is a referral from a friend. So my question is what are some good questions I ﻿should ask when we meet? ﻿ ﻿Here's what I have so far: ﻿ ﻿﻿What's your typical process like? (kinda open ended to give them a chance to go through their spiel)

How do you like to be paid?

Where should be provide/post specific instructions for our unit? ﻿ ﻿How do you deal with extenuating circumstances? ﻿ ﻿ ﻿Thanks!

