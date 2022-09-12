I'm interested in testing out some stock trading strategies on old stock data. Ideally I would like to have per-hour price for perhaps 100 different U.S. stocks over the last five years. Is there a good source to get this data? A web search shows that API's such as Finnhub.io are much recommended, but I don't necessarily need current market data which is, I imagine, what these sites are designed for. Once I have the data, be it in a .csv format or a database file, I would use either Java or Python to analyze it.
Note that questions seeking product recommendations are off-topic. In any case, there is not enough information to answer your question. What is the granularity of data that you require (tick data, daily closing prices, or minute bars, etc.)? What kind of data (raw data, corrected data, or split- and dividend-adjusted data, etc.)? From which universe does the 100 stocks have to come from (e.g. universe of currently listed stocks, or universe of all stocks including delisted stocks)? Beware of survivorship bias.– Flux10 mins ago