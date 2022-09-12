I'm interested in testing out some stock trading strategies on old stock data. Ideally I would like to have per-hour price for perhaps 100 different U.S. stocks over the last five years. Is there a good source to get this data? A web search shows that API's such as Finnhub.io are much recommended, but I don't necessarily need current market data which is, I imagine, what these sites are designed for. Once I have the data, be it in a .csv format or a database file, I would use either Java or Python to analyze it.