I am new to markets and finding it bit difficult to understand FII DII total buy and sell data.

(a) For e.g., following is data from nse website for total buy and sell value of FII and DII on 09th Sep 2022 enter image description here

(b) I could see the same in moneycontrol.com as well enter image description here

(c) NSDL data is provided below(see the row with 8536.36 crore in the following image) enter image description here

(d) To my surprise, the above data is matching with the data of 8th Sep 2022 from moneycontrol.com enter image description here

Could anyone please help me to understand this concept clearly. Thanks in advance.

