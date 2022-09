I am writing a paper about mutual funds and I was wondering if mutual funds get paid interest on the cash positions they have in their portfolio. If so, what kind of rate would this be?

It seems to me that funds cannot use e.g. 1-month T-bills because that would tie up their cash for too long, defeating the purpose of having cash in the first place (to accommodate inflows and outflows or to exploit short-term opportunities).

If possible, please provide sources. Thank you!