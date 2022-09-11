I would like to see the Long Term Debt Due, but it seems it is not displayed. The image above shows the current and long-term liabilities of META. Is this expense included in one of the categories in the photo? For me, if the debt due in the year increases from year to year compared to its long term debts, then it is not necessarily a good thing
Have you checked META's Form 10-K filings?– Flux42 mins ago
Yes, but it is not disclosed– J.Doe24 mins ago
What exactly are you looking for? Are you looking for the portion of long term debt that is due within 12 months? Could you provide a link to the Form 10-K you looked at?– Flux22 mins ago
"Is this expense included in one of the categories in the photo?" — What expense are you referring to?– Flux20 mins ago