Some accounts can sometimes change its type between asset and liability. For example, an accounts used for tracking a friend's debt, if each of us sometimes lends money to the other, and therefore the total amount is sometimes debit and sometimes credit. I want it to be correctly shown in the balance sheet and similar reports. The only idea I have is to change the type of the account from asset to liability and vise-versa and move the account between assets ans liabilities each time it changes the sign, but is there a better way?

