-1

Reviewing this offering circular: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1786471/000119312522234216/d283521d253g2.htm - it includes the following language:

In this Offering Circular, the term “Aptera” or “the company” refers to Aptera Motors Corp., a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiary, Andromeda Interfaces, Inc., a California corporation, on a consolidated basis. Aptera is not legally related to Aptera Motors Inc.

I'm having trouble understanding this.

Literally parsing this:

Premise:

  • "Aptera" equals "Aptera Motors Corp"
  • "Aptera" not equal "Aptera Motors Inc"

Conclusion:

  • "Aptera Motors Corp" not equal "Aptera Motors Inc"

I cannot find any other company named Aptera, and I always thought that the process of incorporating resulted in a Corporation. But this seems to be making a distinction. And I really doubt there are two different car manufacturers both named "Aptera".

I assume this statement is in some way meant to fully let investors know potential risks, but I don't understand what this actually implies.

What is going on here?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.