I recently learn that there a type of index called "decrement index".

For example, a MSCI world decrement 4% index will constantly underperform the MSCI world index for 4% every year. A spy decrement 5% index will underperform spy each year.

For details, check:

https://www.msci.com/documents/1296102/24340561/MSCI+Global+4%25+Decrement+Indexes.pdf/d96943e9-b981-cf1b-82d5-c6b6d6dc6f38

If an index fund constantly underperform, why would anyone buy it?

This article suggests that it is because the seller bank want to avoid some dividend rate; however, by direct substracting some dividend from the fund is not attractive to retail customers. So they use a "decrement index" that look like a normal total return index that stealthily substract a fixed amount of money from it. It is highly likely that some customers are unaware of the hidden "decrement" feature, as the most popular decrement index is called "S&P Euro 50 Equal Weight Synthetic 5% Price Index" which does not include the word "decrement" in the name...

