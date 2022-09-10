I am 40 and currently I am investing in the following funds.

T Rowe Price (Actively Managed Funds) (Traditional IRA contribution POST TAX):

Communications & Technology Fund - I Class TTMIX

New Horizons Fund - I Class PRJIX

Science & Technology Fund - I Class TSNIX

Health Sciences Fund PRHSX

Total return since inception: 13.97% Average expense ratio is around 0.6%

Vanguard (Index Funds) (Non-Retirement Mutual Funds Account):

VTSAX VIGAX

Expense ratio is around 0.04%

My question is that should I keep investing in actively managed funds or should I stop my investing and only invest in index funds OR should I just leave it as it is to give more diversity to the funds.

OR

Should I rollover all the balance from actively managed funds to index funds?