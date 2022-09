I'm not familiar with US or how its tax system works

Some countries provide forms similar to US' W-2. Here's how it works in one country I'm familiar with.

On the form there's a government website written and a code is written. There's a note saying "enter that code into that site to verify this form is accurate". This way information provided can be verified easily and there's no need for apostille etc.

W-2 has something similar on it? A verification code/QR etc