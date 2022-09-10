0

From what I understand, a common business line of brokerages is lending out the shares of their clients while they are sitting idly in their accounts. Average borrow rates of blue-chips are around 0.20%.

I was thinking: given a bunch of client assets (with a value of, say, $10M), why would a broker-dealer not instead open a prime brokerage account with some bank and borrow (say) $5M in cash [over]collateralized against the the $10M in assets, and then buy Treasuries, which would give an effective 1.5% (50% of 3%) return on the assets?

It seems like the only real risk here is the US defaulting on its short-term debt. What am I missing here?

    Who owns the $10M assets?
    – Chris W. Rea
    43 mins ago
  • @ChrisW.Rea The clients, though there may be some technicalities here with respect to ownership versus custody.
    – actinidia
    28 mins ago

