From what I understand, a common business line of brokerages is lending out the shares of their clients while they are sitting idly in their accounts. Average borrow rates of blue-chips are around 0.20%.

I was thinking: given a bunch of client assets (with a value of, say, $10M), why would a broker-dealer not instead open a prime brokerage account with some bank and borrow (say) $5M in cash [over]collateralized against the the $10M in assets, and then buy Treasuries, which would give an effective 1.5% (50% of 3%) return on the assets?

It seems like the only real risk here is the US defaulting on its short-term debt. What am I missing here?