This "change of heart" has happened many times to our family and friends, in both Commercial and Residential Leasing. Tenant is trying to lease. After Tenant approached Landlord directly without any Real Estate Agent, Landlord rejected Tenant, even before any negotiation! Landlord replied

I am afraid that we have no available space for you at the moment. I shall keep in touch with you if any space opens up for you.

Then Tenant hires an estate agent. The agent found the exact same listings with the exact same Landlord, and sent Landlord the exact same financial and personal information about Tenant. But now, Landlord is willing to lease that exact same vacancy to Tenant! Landlord is ready to negotiate.

Why would Landlord lease to only Tenants represented by Estate Agent?

Why did Landlord lie to Tenant, when Tenant was unrepresented?