"Incentives" like Free Rent Periods and Tenant Improvement Allowances feel roundabout, overkill, and circuitous. Why do Landlords take "the scenic route"? Presuppose you are leasing for 1 year at $60,000 USD/year.

Question 1

Presuppose the landlord grants 1 month of free rent. $60K/12 = $5K. Therefore you pay $(60 — 5)K = $55K in your first year.

1. On the lease, why doesn't Landlord just write your monthly rent as $55K WITHOUT any free rent period? Why do Landlords over-complicate the lease? After quantifying the monthly rent at $60K/year, Landlord adds at least two more paragraphs, one paragraph defining the rent-free period and another quantifying it as 1 month?

Question 2

Presuppose "the landlord has agreed to reimburse the tenant for $50,000 worth of construction costs.". Presuppose that Landlord in fact spends $50K for construction costs. Then your costs over 1 year = $(60 — 50)K = $10K.

2. On the lease, why doesn't Landlord simply write your monthly rent as $10K WITHOUT any Tenant Improvement Allowance? Why do Landlords over-complicate the lease? After quantifying the monthly rent at $60K/year, Landlord adds at least two more paragraphs, one paragraph defining the Tenant Improvement Allowance and another quantifying it as $50K?