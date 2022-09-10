0

"Incentives" like Free Rent Periods and Tenant Improvement Allowances feel roundabout, overkill, and circuitous. Why do Landlords take "the scenic route"? Presuppose you are leasing for 1 year at $60,000 USD/year.

Question 1

Presuppose the landlord grants 1 month of free rent. $60K/12 = $5K. Therefore you pay $(60 — 5)K = $55K in your first year.

1. On the lease, why doesn't Landlord just write your monthly rent as $55K WITHOUT any free rent period? Why do Landlords over-complicate the lease? After quantifying the monthly rent at $60K/year, Landlord adds at least two more paragraphs, one paragraph defining the rent-free period and another quantifying it as 1 month?

Question 2

Presuppose "the landlord has agreed to reimburse the tenant for $50,000 worth of construction costs.". Presuppose that Landlord in fact spends $50K for construction costs. Then your costs over 1 year = $(60 — 50)K = $10K.

2. On the lease, why doesn't Landlord simply write your monthly rent as $10K WITHOUT any Tenant Improvement Allowance? Why do Landlords over-complicate the lease? After quantifying the monthly rent at $60K/year, Landlord adds at least two more paragraphs, one paragraph defining the Tenant Improvement Allowance and another quantifying it as $50K?

  • Questions about laws should have jurisdiction. Presuppose you make an agreement that is legal in place A - why do governments over-complicate things to make it illegal in place B?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • @littleadv This is not a legal question! I have seen free rent periods and Tenant Improvement Allowances in leases in Australia, Canada, USA, UK.
    – Guest
    1 hour ago
  • These are very different things though
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

1 Answer 1

Tenant improvement allowance refers to commercial real estate. The reasoning here is that the commercial tenant would have to do certain improvements (=remodeling) to the property to suit their needs. As such, the landlord is willing to credit that spending towards the rent. However the landlord has no interest in lowering the actual rent, why would they?

Similarly, the incentives like "1st month free" don't reduce rent, they just skip a payment. If you stay in the unit for a year, you'll pay 11/12th of the contracted rent, but if you stay there three years - you'll pay 35/36th. So reducing the rent outright to 11/12th would not benefit the landlord, since the longer you stay the more it costs to the landlord, while the incentive is supposed to be a fixed amount.

  • thanks again. But I am still dumbfound. "As such, the landlord is willing to credit that spending towards the rent." OK. Then why not lower the Tenant's rent by the amount of that credit? "but if you stay there three years - you'll pay 35/36th" OK. Why not just lower the monthly rent by (1 free rent month/36 months of tenancy)($60K/year × 3 years) = $5K?
    – Guest
    1 hour ago
  • @Guest you're comparing apples to oranges. The TIA and the incentive are one-time expense to the landlord while the rent is a recurring contractual obligation to the tenant. They're not interchangeable. The leases are often renewed (in some areas once you enter into a lease - you can stay in it forever, which is why I asked about jurisdiction). So the rent obligation is not termed, while the incentive is.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • "The TIA and the incentive are one-time expense to the landlord while the rent is a recurring contractual obligation to the tenant." I agree. But I am merely focused on the monetary amounts, which are the same. I am afraid I am still dumbfound.
    – Guest
    1 hour ago
  • @Guest consider this: I promise to give you an apple every week, as long as you promise to return the first apple back to me. How many apples per week am I giving you?
    – littleadv
    51 mins ago

