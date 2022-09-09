0

I've been buying 6-month treasury bills. The interest is taxed at maturity as interest income. If however it could be taxed as short-term capital gains, I could avoid paying any taxes on it because I have substantial capital losses from tax loss harvesting.

When buying a t-bill, it's purchased at a discount to par value, and at the maturity date you get the full par value. The closer the maturity date gets, the more you can sell the t-bill for.

Can I simply sell the treasury bills a few days before maturity to essentially convert the interest income into short-term capital gains?

I know t-bonds have "accrued interest" when you sell which would be taxed as interest income, but does this apply to t-bills as well? From my searching, it doesn't seem like it would, but I'm not completely sure.

Improve this question
New contributor
Kyle is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • T-bonds and t-bills are basically the same, from the IRS' perspective, and the treatment would mirror any corporate bond or other similar item.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    46 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
2

This here's the relevant guidance from IRS:

https://www.irs.gov/instructions/i1040sb

Basically no, the accrued portion of unpaid interest is still considered regular interest income; see further here [no relation]: https://www.taxact.com/support/1191/2017/form-1099-int-accrued-interest

This avoids a patently obvious method of tax avoidance that clearly goes against the economic reality of what is happening.

Improve this answer
5
  • Thank you. The one from the guidance that seems like it could apply is OID, since t-bills are issued at a discount to par. I'm not sure that the "Accrued interest" of the applies because I don't believe a buyer of a T-Bill pays the seller accrued interest. The t-bill (as opposed to a t-note or t-bond) doesn't have any interest coupon payments.
    – Kyle
    30 mins ago
  • 1
    Accrued interest from coupon payments is basically the same concept as the final payout at maturity; difference in terms is based on convention of the instruments not economic substance that matters for tax.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    25 mins ago
  • 1
    @Kyle Great, always best to have IRS guidance with direct reference to your situation: "Example 4. Larry, a calendar year taxpayer, bought a corporate debt instrument at original issue for $86,235.00 on November 1 of Year 1. The 15-year debt instrument matures on October 31 of Year 16 at a stated redemption price of $100,000. The debt instrument provides for semiannual payments of interest at 10% (0.10). Assume the debt instrument is a capital asset in Larry's hands. The debt instrument has $13,765.00 of OID ($100,000 stated redemption price at maturity minus $86,235.00 issue price)."
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    18 mins ago
  • 1
    Thank you for your help :)
    – Kyle
    18 mins ago
  • 1
    "...Larry sold the debt instrument for $90,000 on November 1 of Year 4. Including the OID he will report for the period he held the debt instrument in Year 4, Larry has included $4,556.00 of OID in income and has increased his basis by that amount to $90,791.00. Larry has realized a loss of $791.00. All of Larry's loss is capital loss. " - from page 6; basically the interest portion itself is income you recognize which then gets added to your basis when determining further gain / loss [which reflects the change due to market interest rates impacting value of the security, not interest].
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    17 mins ago

Your Answer

Kyle is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.