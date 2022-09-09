In 2022 I worked as an employee in Austria (Vienna), from January till the end of June. At the end of July I deregistered myself from Austria, and moved to France where I registered myself. In France I officially became a freelancer since 1st August. I have an active auto-enterpeneur (micro-enterprise) status, and I already started giving invoices to my clients.

Given the rules of Austria, I am a tax resident if I live in Austria more than 180days. It is true in my case.

But my main question is: in which country will I need to pay the taxes for the invoices I started giving with my enterprise in France? I assume in France, right?

I tried to look for solution in the internet and I found that there is a double-taxation agreement between countries, meaning that I do not need to pay my taxes of my income in two countries. This is relieving. But unfortunately, I could not figure out where I would need to pay my taxes for activities done in France, that's why I turned to StackExchange.

Let me know if you need any further information about my status.

Thank you!