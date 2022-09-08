I am a Canadian living in the US temporarily. I filed my taxes and got my tax return, but the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA; the Canadian equivalent of the IRS), requires that I get some "proof" that I paid my American taxes. In Canada, all taxpayers automatically receive a "Notice of Assessment" detailing how much tax they paid to the federal government, but the IRS does not seem to have any sort of similar documentation which they mail out automatically.

My understanding is that you can request a transcript from the IRS (see here). Note that I do not have an online account (because I am in the US temporarily on a work visa). If I try to get the transcript by mail, I get an error after entering my info saying "the information does not match our records".

Long story short: I really feel like I need to talk to a human being to get this sorted.

However, I have a Canadian cell phone number still while in the US. When I try to call any of the numbers listed on various IRS websites, I receive the following message: "The number you have dialed cannot be reached from your calling area". This is despite the fact that I am currently in the USA, connected to the AT&T network.

Numbers I have tried:

1-800-829-1040 (main line for personal questions)

1-800-906-9946 (line specifically for requesting transcripts)

1-844-545-5640 (line to book an appointment at IRS tax center)

There is also a line specifically for international tax payers (1-267-941-1000), however every time I phone this number, I receive a busy signal and/or an automated message saying "we're sorry but due to high call volumes, we are unable to take your call at this time. Goodbye".

Any help or ideas?

Sincerely,

Very frustrated Canadian dealing with bureaucracy