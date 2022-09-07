I'm really trying to understand how much profit and loss I would make when placing the LONG or SHORT position tool in TradingView.
I understand that with a $1000 account size, 0.01 lots == $10 and also 1% Risk == $10, that at 1.5 the profit would be 0.00146.
Using this page I am still left with these questions:
- Why is the quantity 1030927 if the calculation is Qty=Risk/(Entry price-Stop price)?
- What is the tick? Is this basically a pip?
- Why is the profit target $1015.05? How is this calculated?