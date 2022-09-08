I'm insured with one of France's largest insurers. In June there was a huge hail in central France, lots of cars were severely damaged. Since then, only the windshield has been replaced on my car. In July I finally brought my vehicle in for an expertise. The expert told me it would quickly send the repair quote to my insurer. Now it's September and the insurer has not received the numbers. The insurer has inquired with the expert several times, but the expert has not so far delivered the repair quote.

Is this normal for a French insurer? Is there a recourse? I've asked the insurer if it can make me an appointment with another expert to maybe speed up the things, but the insurer said it was okay because there were 10,000 hail claims.

It seems to me the insurer, or the expert, or both, are kind of playing a game with me.