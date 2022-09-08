0

I'm insured with one of France's largest insurers. In June there was a huge hail in central France, lots of cars were severely damaged. Since then, only the windshield has been replaced on my car. In July I finally brought my vehicle in for an expertise. The expert told me it would quickly send the repair quote to my insurer. Now it's September and the insurer has not received the numbers. The insurer has inquired with the expert several times, but the expert has not so far delivered the repair quote.

Is this normal for a French insurer? Is there a recourse? I've asked the insurer if it can make me an appointment with another expert to maybe speed up the things, but the insurer said it was okay because there were 10,000 hail claims.

It seems to me the insurer, or the expert, or both, are kind of playing a game with me.

  • Why the quotes around "cannot"?
    – void_ptr
    23 hours ago
    To be more clear: your actual problem is that the "expert" (mechanic?) has not sent the quote to your insurance for three months. Sounds like the mechanic is at fault, since your insurance hasn't received anything.
    – Nosjack
    23 hours ago
  • Have you tried a different expert?
    – DJClayworth
    12 hours ago
  • @DJClayworth The insurance company says that "everything is in order", and "we just need to wait", something along those lines. No other expert seems a possibility.
    – sequence
    11 mins ago

There is a major shortage of car parts at the moment. Lead times of several months are common. So they are probably waiting for all the parts to arrive.

  • 1
    Lack of parts is no reason not to deliver a quote.
    – DJClayworth
    12 hours ago
  • It is yet to be determined what parts need to arrive.
    – sequence
    12 mins ago

