Because the merchant doesn't know the amount of the actual transaction in advance.

The classic example is the gas pump. When you pull in to a gas station, the merchant wants to verify you're able to pay before you start pumping-- it's obviously rather problematic if the customer pumps $100 in gas before realizing they've only got $20 in their account. But the merchant doesn't know how much gas you're going to pump until you've finished pumping. So they reserve a certain amount before you start pumping and process the actual transaction amount later after you finish pumping. That process may take time depending on exactly how the transaction gets processed-- merchants will often do this processing in overnight batches rather than doing it immediately after you finish pumping since they've already reserved the money they're going to be paid.

This sort of transaction contrasts with a more natural retail transaction where there is only a single step. If you go into a grocery store after you've filled up your tank and bring a dozen eggs up to the cashier, you and the merchant know exactly how much your transaction will be before you present your card so that's done as a single step with no pre-authorization required.