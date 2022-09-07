currently I'm working on a Machine Learning model to evaluate the price of a particulare real estate asset. I know this is not the place to ask for advice on ML models, BUT I think this is the right place to ask about companies that provides RE evaluation. What I'm interested is a site, that from the features of your asset returns you an evaluation of the price of that asset, something like: How many m2 is the house? Is new? In which city? In which neighborhood? etc etc and finally gives you an evaluation like: 500k$-600k$ What I have found so far are companies like:

pricehubble

casavo (for italian market)

realyse

hometrack (for uk market)

If you know some other companies that provide this kind of product it would be very helpful.