My wife and I are interested in buying a house here in our town, which is usually a strong real estate market. We have a decent income and good credit. We are living in a 2-unit building which we own, and we will keep it and rent it out when we move into a new home.

The asking price for this house is $589k; it just dropped from $600k. We don't want to pay more than $550k for it.

So how do we play it? Should we just make our $550k offer right away- or should we risk waiting for the price to drop again so the buyer is hopefully more flexible?

For the last 9 months we've seen houses fly off the market and sell above asking price, sometimes with multiple offers. But lately houses have been sitting and sellers are making $20k reductions or more in order to sell.

Why do we set our limit to $550k, you ask? Well, it is nearly Autumn of 2022. Besides the usual real estate slowdown at this time of year, the economy is looking a little shaky. And interest rates are up. We live in uncertain times; we don't want to pay top dollar for a home only to be have it be worth $520k 5 years from now.

This house we're interested in is great! Ostensibly, worth the $600k all day long. But there are some issues. The basement is unfinished. It's right next to a some condo buildings with rentals. So there's the question of what kind of neighbors you're going to live by. And there are 20 windows from these apartments overlooking the backyard; it's like a fishbowl. Furthermore, on the other side there is another house that's been on the market for years and it looks a little rundown. There's a couple more issues. It's not perfect.

Still, we like it. Any suggestions for a strategy here about how to move forward? Maybe the only thing we can do is sit and wait and see what happens.

Thanks.