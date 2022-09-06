0

I read Warren Buffett and the interpretation of the financial statements, but depreciation and amortization thing still confuses me a lot. When I look at the Microsoft's income statement (i.e. https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MSFT/income-statement), the operation income are obtained by subtracting the R&D and SG&A from the Gross Profit. However, as it is explained in the book, we should subtract D&A as well. Is it fine to subtract the D&A from the cashflow statement from operating expense to get the updated operating expense?

No, you should not subtract it again. It is already included in one of the other line items, most likely Cost of Revenue. Just because it is not broken out into its own separate line item does not mean that it is not included in Net Income somehow.

