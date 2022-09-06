I read Warren Buffett and the interpretation of the financial statements, but depreciation and amortization thing still confuses me a lot. When I look at the Microsoft's income statement (i.e. https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MSFT/income-statement), the operation income are obtained by subtracting the R&D and SG&A from the Gross Profit. However, as it is explained in the book, we should subtract D&A as well. Is it fine to subtract the D&A from the cashflow statement from operating expense to get the updated operating expense?

