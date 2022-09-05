The negative tax system pays more to those who earn less, and charges more to those who are earning much more.

But I find this isn't implemented anywhere .... It isn't quite like a Universal Basic Income, but it has roots/heart in the same topic.

But this is not implemented in any 1st world countries. What are reasons why such a system isn't in effect if it can be so much more economically beneficial for many struggling? It looks as if it's an incentive to those struggling rather than a handout.