The negative tax system pays more to those who earn less, and charges more to those who are earning much more.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Negative_income_tax

But I find this isn't implemented anywhere .... It isn't quite like a Universal Basic Income, but it has roots/heart in the same topic.

But this is not implemented in any 1st world countries. What are reasons why such a system isn't in effect if it can be so much more economically beneficial for many struggling? It looks as if it's an incentive to those struggling rather than a handout.

  • The article you link to cites the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) as one example implementation. You say that "this isn't implemented anywhere" so, presumably, you are disqualifying the EITC for some reason. Can you explain what that reason is?
    – Justin Cave
    38 mins ago

