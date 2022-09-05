My premise is that buying both an in-money-call and an lower strike price put near an event date, is perhaps, one of the better low-risk high-reward strategy.

Why? If the stock moves significantly higher or lower, the corresponding call/put has good upside potential.

If the stock moves higher, one could exercise the call option to acquire the stock at the options strike price and maintain the put so no new invested money is not at risk.

If the stock falls to the put strike, one could close out the position recovering some time value for both option trades.

The chief downside is that both stock options expire out-of-the-money (in a small price window) with an entire (but relatively small amount invested) loss of the associated premiums.

Major decisions are what stocks, thinking likely well correlated to the general market but not so risky so as the associated option pricing is not particularly expensive.

My citing an event date refers to a potential macro market event (like release of macro economic data, Federal Reserve decisions,..) or earning expected news for a particular company, where both risks may not be correctly priced into the option contracts.

Further advice welcomed.