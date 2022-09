I maintain my accounts in gnucash.

I have a party, ABC, who is a vendor for one product and a customer for another.

I created two accounts one as Payable and one as Receivable.

How can I check if I have to see the net amount of these two accounts?

I tried Balance Sheet by filtering only these two accounts, but it is not showing the difference. At present, I am calculating manually.

Note: You can derive the net balance using Transaction Report but it would be a lengthy report.