I'm trying to use TurboTax to file my taxes but when u try to register I keep getting the same error message "The feature you've requested is temporarily unavailable. make sure your browser had JavaScript and cookies enabled. If the problem persists you can clear your cache and cookies and then restart your computer, or try using a different browser. Code 25625"

Before you tell me to clear cookies, restart computer, use a different browser and ensure JavaScript and cookies are enabled. I've tried all that and I can't seem to be able to move past the registration window.

What can I do? Is TurboTax like down for everyone? This has been going on since 6 days ago