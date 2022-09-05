Many in this community and other forums recommend S&P500 and some other index funds. After the index fund fell sharply, I also thought now is the opportunity to enter.

But now I read in the news that savings accounts get interest again. At the moment still small, but experts believe that the interest on savings accounts will rise. Also no more negative interest rates.

Is there now or very soon a change in trend?

Do I not have to do the time-consuming process of following courses, informing myself etc. at all and leave my money in the savings account?

My profits since 2017 was mimim, possibly even zero - have the overview not quite exactly because different bank institutes