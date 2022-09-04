https://i.redd.it/v7z1kndzdwl91.png

The part I am confused on is finding the unrealized holding gain. From my understanding to find it I need the current basis of the 8% investment and the previous basis of the 8% investment so I can find the difference and either increase or decrease the basis to the appropriate amount for the new acctg. method (fair value to equity). The previous basis is found by the cost of the 8% investment plus the 8% of the investee's net income for the year. There is no net income so do I assume the invest company had 0 net income and the previous basis is 320,000 and the current basis is 340,000. I'm not sure if the 340,000 is even the current basis because in every example I'm used to the FMV of the investment in the current year as the current basis.