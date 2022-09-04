When I'm paying by contactless debit card, I want to be sure that the cashier didn't make a mistake when inputting the amount to be paid in the terminal. Thus, I almost always ask them to show me the terminal screen to see the amount myself.

Is the cashier obliged to show me the screen? Yesterday one refused to do so. He proposed a confirmation receipt which he gave me afterwards. I'd prefer seeing the screen to save the unnecessary hassle if the amount on the screen is incorrect.

If I'd like to know more about these rules, should I contact my bank, my card provider (Mastercard) or the terminal provider? If the latter, how can I know who's the terminal provider?