With googlefinance function in a Google Spreadsheet I get the Market Cap of Facebook at $430,867,715,044.00 and the Share Outstanding at 2280672000. If I divide the first one by the other, the share price is around 188$ per share, but the real price is about 160$. Yet using =googlefinance("META", "price"), it seems to give me the right price. Where is it wrong? Do I have to modify something?