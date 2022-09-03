I have started reading financial information. I see mention of stocks reaching "daily highs", "monthly highs" and so on.
What is the exact of these descriptions? What is a daily low or a monthly high exactly?
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I have started reading financial information. I see mention of stocks reaching "daily highs", "monthly highs" and so on.
What is the exact of these descriptions? What is a daily low or a monthly high exactly?
A daily high or low is the highest or lowest price a stock or other investment or item has reached that day; a monthly high or low is the same for a month.