I have started reading financial information. I see mention of stocks reaching "daily highs", "monthly highs" and so on.

What is the exact of these descriptions? What is a daily low or a monthly high exactly?

A daily high or low is the highest or lowest price a stock or other investment or item has reached that day; a monthly high or low is the same for a month.

