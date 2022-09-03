1

What are the rules for declaring capital gains and cost basis when selling a portion of a property, not the whole thing?

For example, suppose I buy a property for $1 million and half of that is paid for by a mortgage, then several years later I sell a portion of the propery for $1 million. What are my capital gains? Can I say I "spent" $1 million even though I borrowed half of the purchase price, and therefore claim I had no capital gains, so I owe no taxes?

If I can't declare the full $1 million as my cost because I sold only a portion of the property, then how is it decided what the cost basis is for the portion that was sold?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.