It is my understanding that if you own a BTL property and a residential property, and then move house, you pay the standard stamp duty (without the 3% surcharge for second homes) even if it is a bigger house.

I am hoping the rules are similar for transfer of equity. For example, I have a BTL property, and my residential home I own 50-50 with my brother. I would like to buy his share, but will I have to pay the 3% surcharge?