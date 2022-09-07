1

It is my understanding that if you own a BTL (But To Let) property and a residential property, and then move house, you pay the standard stamp duty (without the 3% surcharge for second homes) even if it is a bigger house.

I am hoping the rules are similar for transfer of equity. For example, I have a BTL property, and my residential home I own 50-50 with my brother. I would like to buy his share, but will I have to pay the 3% surcharge?

Improve this question

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
2

In both the first and second scenarios, you would have to pay the stamp duty. Depending on the value of the properties, the stamp surcharge can be even more than 3%. According to UK tax law guidance, you must pay the stamp tax when you buy a residential property, or a part of one for £40,000 or more, if all the following apply:

  • it will not be the only residential property worth £40,000 or more that you own, or partly own
  • you have not sold or given away your previous main home
  • no one has a remaining lease on it of 21 years or more

If you own all or part of the buy-to-lease property AND your share of it is worth £40,000 or more, you will have to pay the stamp tax on the purchase of the rest of the house that you and your brother own (if it is worth £40,000 or more).

If any of the following are true about the property that you and your brother own, then you are exempt from the stamp duty:

  • it is worth less than £40,000 in total
  • is a flat with a shop or other such business above it
  • is moveable like a houseboat, caravan, or mobile home

There are some special rules for two people who are not married, where one wishes to transfer his or her partial ownership of a property to the other partial owner. See here, If you transfer or divide up jointly-owned property or land: unmarried couples and other joint owners. This includes your situation with your brother. The guidance indicates that the stamp duty will still be owed depending on the amount of the transaction.

*Higher stamp duty: If the purchase price of the 50% of the house that you are buying from your brother is less than £125,000 then the stamp duty is 3%. If it is between £125,000 and up to £250,000 then it increases to 5% etcetera.

Improve this answer
1
  • The first bullet point does not apply to me. It will be the only residential property that I own. The other property I own is Buy-To-Let.
    – christiaantober
    33 mins ago
1

I don't think you can avoid the 3% surcharge in the first scenario you describe. With a small number of exceptions that probably don't apply, you have to pay the 3% extra on any purchase if you'll own more than one property at the end of the day of purchase.

In the case of transferring equity, I think the same applies and you'll have to pay the surcharge.

Improve this answer
1
  • Thanks for the link! However, the first bullet point on that page does not apply to me: "it will not be the only residential property worth £40,000 or more that you own (or part own) anywhere in the world", since it is the only residential property that I own. The other property is Buy-To-Let.
    – christiaantober
    35 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.