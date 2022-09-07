In both the first and second scenarios, you would have to pay the stamp duty. Depending on the value of the properties, the stamp surcharge can be even more than 3%. According to UK tax law guidance, you must pay the stamp tax when you buy a residential property, or a part of one for £40,000 or more, if all the following apply:

it will not be the only residential property worth £40,000 or more that you own, or partly own

you have not sold or given away your previous main home

no one has a remaining lease on it of 21 years or more

If you own all or part of the buy-to-lease property AND your share of it is worth £40,000 or more, you will have to pay the stamp tax on the purchase of the rest of the house that you and your brother own (if it is worth £40,000 or more).

If any of the following are true about the property that you and your brother own, then you are exempt from the stamp duty:

it is worth less than £40,000 in total

is a flat with a shop or other such business above it

is moveable like a houseboat, caravan, or mobile home

There are some special rules for two people who are not married, where one wishes to transfer his or her partial ownership of a property to the other partial owner. See here, If you transfer or divide up jointly-owned property or land: unmarried couples and other joint owners. This includes your situation with your brother. The guidance indicates that the stamp duty will still be owed depending on the amount of the transaction.

*Higher stamp duty: If the purchase price of the 50% of the house that you are buying from your brother is less than £125,000 then the stamp duty is 3%. If it is between £125,000 and up to £250,000 then it increases to 5% etcetera.