It is my understanding that if you own a BTL property and a residential property, and then move house, you pay the standard stamp duty (without the 3% surcharge for second homes) even if it is a bigger house.

I am hoping the rules are similar for transfer of equity. For example, I have a BTL property which I own myself. I also have a residential home which I live in and which I own 50-50 with my brother (we are tenants in common). I would like to buy his share, but will I have to pay the 3% surcharge?

In both the first and second scenarios, you would have to pay the stamp duty. Depending on the value of the properties, the stamp surcharge can be even more than 3%. According to UK tax law guidance, you must pay the stamp tax when you buy a residential property, or a part of one for £40,000 or more, if all the following apply:

  • it will not be the only residential property worth £40,000 or more that you own, or partly own
  • you have not sold or given away your previous main home
  • no one has a remaining lease on it of 21 years or more

If you own all or part of the buy-to-lease property AND your share of it is worth £40,000 or more, you will have to pay the stamp tax on the purchase of the rest of the house that you and your brother own (if it is worth £40,000 or more).

If any of the following are true about the property that you and your brother own, then you are exempt from the stamp duty:

  • it is worth less than £40,000 in total
  • is a flat with a shop or other such business above it
  • is moveable like a houseboat, caravan, or mobile home

There are some special rules for two people who are not married, where one wishes to transfer his or her partial ownership of a property to the other partial owner. See here, If you transfer or divide up jointly-owned property or land: unmarried couples and other joint owners. This includes your situation with your brother. The guidance indicates that the stamp duty will still be owed depending on the amount of the transaction.

*Higher stamp duty: If the purchase price of the 50% of the house that you are buying from your brother is less than £125,000 then the stamp duty is 3%. If it is between £125,000 and up to £250,000 then it increases to 5% etcetera.

  • The first bullet point does not apply to me. It will be the only residential property that I own. The other property I own is Buy-To-Let.
    – christiaantober
    2 days ago
  • Actually you are correct, the definition of residential is given here: gov.uk/government/publications/…
    – christiaantober
    yesterday
  • However there seems to be an exception to the rule, found here: gov.uk/guidance/… "When the rates do not apply: If you want to increase the amount of a property that you already own, you do not have to pay the higher rates when all the following apply: -you already own 25% or more -the dwelling has been your only or main home for the previous 3 years -if you’re extending a lease, your lease still has 21 years or more left to run"
    – christiaantober
    yesterday
I don't think you can avoid the 3% surcharge in the first scenario you describe. With a small number of exceptions that probably don't apply, you have to pay the 3% extra on any purchase if you'll own more than one property at the end of the day of purchase.

A residential property is any place someone can live, as opposed to commercial property like an office, factory or shop. Even if you are letting it out to someone else to live there, it still counts as residential. The formal term in the legislation is a dwelling, and there's some further examples of how this is defined here.

In the case of transferring equity, it looks like the exception you found does apply:

  • You already own more than 25% of the property
  • It's been your main home for 3 years or more
  • Thanks for the link! However, the first bullet point on that page does not apply to me: "it will not be the only residential property worth £40,000 or more that you own (or part own) anywhere in the world", since it is the only residential property that I own. The other property is Buy-To-Let.
    – christiaantober
    2 days ago
    @christiaantober "Residential" means that someone can live there, as opposed to an office/factory/shop etc ("Commercial"). It doesn't mean that you are living there. If it's a house that you are letting out to someone else then it's residential.
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    2 days ago
  • Can you provide a citation for this please? Because I have a residential mortgage, and a BTL mortgage. The residential mortgage means that I must live there myself. So the meaning of residential is not clearcut here.
    – christiaantober
    yesterday
  • @christiaantober I added a reference to the HMRC manuals (which in turn refer to the legislation). The first link explicitly mentions "buy-to-let".
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    yesterday
  • I think this link gives a good definition of residential: gov.uk/government/publications/…
    – christiaantober
    yesterday

