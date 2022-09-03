Yes, I know. I'm an idiot. As a very young person who doesn't have much experience with anything, I almost fell into debt from a scammer. I didn't, but I gave them a lot of my personal information. I should've been suspicious when they said the word "kindly" multiple times...Here is what I gave them:

-Email- -Address- -Full Name- -Resume- -Mobile Number- -Age- -Name of the Bank- -My student ID- -Photo of a receipt- -Photo of my signature on the back of a check-

I'm extremely worried... this is my first time being scammed, what should I be doing besides reporting this to the FTC and my school? Should I be extremely worried about possible identity theft or using my signature?