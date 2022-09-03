0

Yes, I know. I'm an idiot. As a very young person who doesn't have much experience with anything, I almost fell into debt from a scammer. I didn't, but I gave them a lot of my personal information. I should've been suspicious when they said the word "kindly" multiple times...Here is what I gave them:

-Email- -Address- -Full Name- -Resume- -Mobile Number- -Age- -Name of the Bank- -My student ID- -Photo of a receipt- -Photo of my signature on the back of a check-

I'm extremely worried... this is my first time being scammed, what should I be doing besides reporting this to the FTC and my school? Should I be extremely worried about possible identity theft or using my signature?

Improve this question
New contributor
Martha is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Martha is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.